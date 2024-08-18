Sign up
Previous
Photo 1091
Moon over Melbourne
Tonight the rising moon made a statement over the cbd of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Taken during the blue hour, from our 25th level apartment balcony.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour". All appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
4
4
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1091
photos
108
followers
132
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th August 2024 6:43pm
Tags
moon
,
melbourne
,
australia
,
victoria
Karen
ace
First class capture! Terrific clarity and focus.
August 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That’s really lovely
August 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
My kind of moon shot! =)
August 18th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love the sky color gradation
August 18th, 2024
