Previous
Moon over Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1091

Moon over Melbourne

Tonight the rising moon made a statement over the cbd of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Taken during the blue hour, from our 25th level apartment balcony.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour". All appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
First class capture! Terrific clarity and focus.
August 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That’s really lovely
August 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
My kind of moon shot! =)
August 18th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love the sky color gradation
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise