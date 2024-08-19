Previous
Moon rise by briaan
Moon rise

From our 25th level apartment in Docklands, here is the moon on the rise over Melbourne.
Blue hour reflections of the sunset bouncing off the buildings.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Moon over Melbourne". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca ace
Lovely juxtaposition with the buildings.
August 19th, 2024  
moni kozi
Superb composition
August 19th, 2024  
