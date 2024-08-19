Sign up
Previous
Photo 1092
Moon rise
From our 25th level apartment in Docklands, here is the moon on the rise over Melbourne.
Blue hour reflections of the sunset bouncing off the buildings.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Moon over Melbourne". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
moon
reflections
blue-hour
Casablanca
ace
Lovely juxtaposition with the buildings.
August 19th, 2024
moni kozi
Superb composition
August 19th, 2024
