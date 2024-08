Super Blue

Last night it was fun to track the super blue moon rise behind the Melbourne city buildings. Wispy clouds came by sometimes completely covering the moon. This image was taken from our 25th level apartment balcony in Dock5, Docklands, Melbourne. We are blessed with marvelous views that change every day and night.



Grateful for all God's blessings.