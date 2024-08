Cloudscape

Today Melbourne had some rain along with the usual clouds. From our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, this is one of the cloudscapes over the city. This is an HDR7 processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and then with LR Classic. I find the Photomatix software gives more options for "look" of the images when compared with LR Classic's HDR functions.



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Super Blue Moon". All appreciated.

Yesterday I had difficulty uploading the moon shot.



