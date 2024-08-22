Previous
A comment on today's society by briaan
Photo 1095

A comment on today's society

Taken yesterday in front of the Library at Docklands, Victoria, Australia. Count how many people do not have a phone in their hand versus those who do. Great to see the couple walking, holding hands.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted. Maybe to couple holding hands are hands free.
August 22nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Our world now.
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise