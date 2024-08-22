Sign up
Previous
Photo 1095
A comment on today's society
Taken yesterday in front of the Library at Docklands, Victoria, Australia. Count how many people do not have a phone in their hand versus those who do. Great to see the couple walking, holding hands.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cloudscape". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1095
photos
108
followers
132
following
300% complete
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st August 2024 5:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
phones
,
society
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted. Maybe to couple holding hands are hands free.
August 22nd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Our world now.
August 22nd, 2024
