Hospital by brigette
Photo 1425

Hospital

My mother has recently been back in hospital - the architecture is quite boring - but i did like this glass stairwell
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Peter H ace
Hospitals come in different shapes and sizes! I like the staircase.
February 13th, 2020  
kali ace
hope your Mum will be ok
February 13th, 2020  
