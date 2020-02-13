Sign up
Photo 1425
Hospital
My mother has recently been back in hospital - the architecture is quite boring - but i did like this glass stairwell
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1606
photos
125
followers
85
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th February 2020 1:07pm
Tags
black and white
,
hospital
,
architecture
,
for2020
Peter H
ace
Hospitals come in different shapes and sizes! I like the staircase.
February 13th, 2020
kali
ace
hope your Mum will be ok
February 13th, 2020
