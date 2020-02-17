Previous
Coffee for one by brigette
Photo 1430

Coffee for one

Silverware from back in the day. These belonged to my grandmother. Quite the contrast to the way we make coffee today as well as the takeaway or keep cups we drink coffee from these days
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Brigette

Diana ace
This is stunning Brigette, a wonderful composition and capture.
February 18th, 2020  
