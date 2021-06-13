Previous
Mum by brigette
Today would have been mum's 86th birthday
This photo from 2015 when we went on one of our outings together - this time to the Buddhist Temple in Auckland.
Forever grateful for the memories - I miss her beyond words
13th June 2021

Brigette

Maggiemae ace
What a lovely lady she looks - so charming and thoughtful! Not looking her age here!
June 13th, 2021  
Dianne
Mums are so special and your mum was a lovely looking lady.
June 13th, 2021  
julia ace
Lovely portrait.. Mother and daughter relationship is pretty special..
June 13th, 2021  
Annie D ace
lovely portrait
June 13th, 2021  
