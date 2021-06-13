Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1714
Mum
Today would have been mum's 86th birthday
This photo from 2015 when we went on one of our outings together - this time to the Buddhist Temple in Auckland.
Forever grateful for the memories - I miss her beyond words
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1906
photos
131
followers
85
following
469% complete
View this month »
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th January 2015 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
love
,
memories
,
mama
,
mum
,
mumma
,
aroha
Maggiemae
ace
What a lovely lady she looks - so charming and thoughtful! Not looking her age here!
June 13th, 2021
Dianne
Mums are so special and your mum was a lovely looking lady.
June 13th, 2021
julia
ace
Lovely portrait.. Mother and daughter relationship is pretty special..
June 13th, 2021
Annie D
ace
lovely portrait
June 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close