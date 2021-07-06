Sign up
Photo 1727
Winter sunburst
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
2
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1919
photos
131
followers
87
following
9
2
🐝 365
NIKON D750
4th July 2021 10:35am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Maggiemae
ace
Natural Black and white - always good for contrast!
July 6th, 2021
Brigette
ace
@maggiemae
I would have used colour - but there was some ugly flare i didn't like
July 6th, 2021
