ANZAC by brigette
Photo 1899

ANZAC

Today is ANZAC day - I found this heartfelt handwritten note from a child. The name on the cross did not correspond to the name on the note - but there could be a range of reasons for that.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Annie D ace
A lovely and mysterious image :)
April 25th, 2022  
