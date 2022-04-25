Sign up
Photo 1899
ANZAC
Today is ANZAC day - I found this heartfelt handwritten note from a child. The name on the cross did not correspond to the name on the note - but there could be a range of reasons for that.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
1
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2098
photos
128
followers
81
following
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Tags
note
,
letter
,
remembrance
,
anzac
Annie D
ace
A lovely and mysterious image :)
April 25th, 2022
