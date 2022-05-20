Sign up
Photo 1918
Venice canal horizon
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2119
photos
127
followers
80
following
526% complete
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
8
1
🐝 365
NIKON D90
4th June 2011 4:44am
Tags
mayhalf22
Maggiemae
ace
Not a gondola in sight - just one vaporetto! Unique and so good to see!
May 22nd, 2022
