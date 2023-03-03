Previous
Hands of love and life by brigette
Hands of love and life

Taken about 2 years before mum died. I do love photo's of hands - especially the elderly. My dad won't agree to have his photographed
3rd March 2023

Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Diana ace
Your mum had lovely hands, a great memory of the hands that used to hold you.
March 3rd, 2023  
