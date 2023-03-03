Sign up
Photo 2000
Hands of love and life
Taken about 2 years before mum died. I do love photo's of hands - especially the elderly. My dad won't agree to have his photographed
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
0
Tags
portrait
,
blue
,
love
,
hands
,
mother
,
mum
,
rainbow2023
,
bee23
Diana
ace
Your mum had lovely hands, a great memory of the hands that used to hold you.
March 3rd, 2023
