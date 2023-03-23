Sign up
Photo 2020
Alcázar de Sevilla
The Royal Palace of Seville - such a beautiful place to visit. The architecture and gardens were spectacular
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
green
,
rainbow2023
