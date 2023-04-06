Previous
Communication from another time by brigette
Photo 2033

Communication from another time

Im not sure if this is in working order, but it’s definitely a flashback to days gone by when we relied on these to communicate when out , unlike today when our phones are often an extra appendage
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
556% complete

Dawn ace
Agree totally really suits b@w certainly very few these days
April 5th, 2023  
