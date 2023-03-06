Previous
Windows Andalucía by brigette
168 / 365

Windows Andalucía

One of my absolute favourite things to photograph when travel are windows (doors, washing ....) These I took when traveling around the Andalucia region. Kinda best on black to view with framing -For the collage challenge
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Brigette

ace
46% complete

Diana ace
Oh they are just too beautiful, they all look fabulous in your lovely collage.
March 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful! So colourful and ornate. Love those balconies.
March 6th, 2023  
