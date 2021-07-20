Previous
Next
Times 4 by brillomick
Photo 934

Times 4

A pair of Canada Geese and their reflections. A nice lake at the park we visited today.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise