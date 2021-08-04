Previous
Next
The New Sunflowers by brillomick
Photo 935

The New Sunflowers

My wife ordered these this year along with some Fish Peppers. The Bees seem to like them and they add some color to the yellow ones that the Goldfinches have done in!
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise