Previous
Next
Our View by brillomick
Photo 968

Our View

for the Disco Inferno show. Also, home of Savage Skies Facebook page! My friend Bill enjoying the show from his deck! Nice as we could hear and see pretty well. Hard to tell but that is Lake Erie in the back!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That must have been amazing!
July 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Sounds like a great time and a less crowded place to view.
July 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise