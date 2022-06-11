Previous
High Rollers by brillomick
High Rollers

This storm got within about 25 miles the day of the picnic. A few folks drove through it. We did not get a drop.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

Mags ace
Beautiful clouds!
June 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful clouds.
June 19th, 2022  
