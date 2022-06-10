Sign up
Photo 966
Just For Fun
We are all amateur photographers basically, so we broke the rule and shot into the Sun for a couple. I did get in this one as I set the timer. We had a good laugh too!!
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
3
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
2546
photos
57
followers
123
following
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
963
541
964
965
966
965
967
966
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
11th June 2022 4:40pm
Tags
picnic
,
group
,
savage skies
Joan Robillard
ace
Good group shot
June 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Too much fun!
June 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
So many photographers in your group, how wonderful!
June 19th, 2022
