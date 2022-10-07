Previous
Next
The Bridge by brillomick
Photo 978

The Bridge

Pleasant Valley Bridge
A few shots showing the bridge and construction! This crosses over the Chagrin River here in Ohio.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise