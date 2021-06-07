Previous
Next
Yellows by brillomick
Photo 812

Yellows

Trying out the selective color settings on the Sony. Very hot and Humid today, Had a bit of rain this morning!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I'd say the setting worked well.
June 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise