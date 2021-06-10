Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 815
Rain Showers
From the South this time which is odd. This is one setting up looking East. They do drop a ton of rain where they set up. We got 2 3/4 inches last 2 days. Tilt your head left and there is a face upper left...lol
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
2333
photos
47
followers
109
following
223% complete
View this month »
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
Latest from all albums
810
528
811
812
813
922
814
815
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
9th June 2021 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
shower
Diana
ace
Lovely cloud shapes.
June 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close