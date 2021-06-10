Previous
Rain Showers by brillomick
Photo 815

Rain Showers

From the South this time which is odd. This is one setting up looking East. They do drop a ton of rain where they set up. We got 2 3/4 inches last 2 days. Tilt your head left and there is a face upper left...lol
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Mickey Anderson

Diana ace
Lovely cloud shapes.
June 11th, 2021  
