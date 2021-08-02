Sign up
Photo 861
Something in the Sand
Got the attention of this Tiger Swallowtail. Lake Erie water levels down a bit so we have somewhat of a beach at the park!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
,
osborne park
