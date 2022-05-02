Previous
Twisted by brillomick
Twisted

Loved this Fiddlehead we saw on our weekly hike! Thanks for your comments and views. Hope we get some warmer weather here soon.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty with great details.
May 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus, dof and apt title :)
May 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
