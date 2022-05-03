Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 950
The Old Quarry
You can see where the stone was cut out. This stone was used to build alot of the Mormon buildings in Kirtland Ohio.
https://365project.org/brillomick/2012/2022-05-02
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2519
photos
57
followers
122
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Latest from all albums
957
947
958
948
959
949
960
950
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
2nd May 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
quarry
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and I like all the shapes and textures.
May 3rd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat mossy textures
May 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close