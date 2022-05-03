Previous
The Old Quarry

You can see where the stone was cut out. This stone was used to build alot of the Mormon buildings in Kirtland Ohio.
Mickey Anderson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and I like all the shapes and textures.
May 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat mossy textures
May 3rd, 2022  
