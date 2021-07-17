Previous
Been a while for a Sign Says by brillomick
Photo 533

Been a while for a Sign Says

This one at an outer trail at the Arboretum. QR code for the curiuos! Also a great app.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick

Photo Details

Kathy ace
What a great idea. There is one park that identifies trees. Used to be the "trees talked" but haven't been there in awhile so I don't know if that's still the case.
July 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
How wonderful, there is so much to learn there.
July 17th, 2021  
