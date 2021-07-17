Sign up
Photo 533
Been a while for a Sign Says
This one at an outer trail at the Arboretum. QR code for the curiuos! Also a great app.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2390
photos
50
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
15th July 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wetland
,
the sign said
Kathy
ace
What a great idea. There is one park that identifies trees. Used to be the "trees talked" but haven't been there in awhile so I don't know if that's still the case.
July 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
How wonderful, there is so much to learn there.
July 17th, 2021
