Photo 556
Headlands Park
The Fairport Harbor Light in the Fall
18th October 2023
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
18th October 2023 8:54am
fall
lighthouse
lake erie
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured. Great to see you posting again.
November 30th, 2023
