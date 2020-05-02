Previous
Next
Centaurea by busylady
Photo 2085

Centaurea

Another flower from the garden. I hope I have the right name, I believe it's related to the cornflower. Many thanks for getting yesterday's pic onto PP!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann Williams
Fab colour and focus.
May 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise