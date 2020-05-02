Sign up
Photo 2085
Centaurea
Another flower from the garden. I hope I have the right name, I believe it's related to the cornflower. Many thanks for getting yesterday's pic onto PP!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
2085
photos
89
followers
111
following
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
centaurea
Ann Williams
Fab colour and focus.
May 3rd, 2020
