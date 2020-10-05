A thank you surprise!

Peter surprised me with a lovely bouquet to say thank you for putting up with him since his operation! He still isn't feeling too good as he now has a nasty cold. However, the pain in the knee is now much less and the weeks of exercises are paying off. Better times are in sight! The newly painted living room wall is the backdrop for the flowers.

3 good things, 1) flowers, 2) we looked after our Grandson Monty today, he's beginning to explore a bit more now that he's got used to us and our house, 3) made carrot and coriander soup with the old carrots