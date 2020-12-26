Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2221
Ducks in the playground
The river is getting higher. This was Boxing Day and a dull day but we took a walk to the town to view the floods in the park. We are now in tier 4 so we are limited to the local area for exercise. The ducks were enjoying their extended play area!
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2221
photos
94
followers
121
following
608% complete
View this month »
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
26th December 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
playground
,
river
,
floods
,
cambridgeshire
,
st-neots
,
great-ouse
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! water ,water ,everywhere I hope it will soon go down without too much damage
December 27th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
tier 4 and flooded , difficult judith !
December 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close