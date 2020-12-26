Previous
Ducks in the playground by busylady
Photo 2221

Ducks in the playground

The river is getting higher. This was Boxing Day and a dull day but we took a walk to the town to view the floods in the park. We are now in tier 4 so we are limited to the local area for exercise. The ducks were enjoying their extended play area!
Judith Johnson

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! water ,water ,everywhere I hope it will soon go down without too much damage
December 27th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
tier 4 and flooded , difficult judith !
December 27th, 2020  
