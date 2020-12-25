Sign up
Photo 2220
Christmas in the garden
We weren't able to have the family for Christmas dinner this year but we did have a present exchange in the garden. Rory was excited to find some little stockings hanging up in the cherry tree.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
25th December 2020 11:40am
christmas
children
garden
stockings
2020
