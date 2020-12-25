Previous
Christmas in the garden by busylady
Photo 2220

Christmas in the garden

We weren't able to have the family for Christmas dinner this year but we did have a present exchange in the garden. Rory was excited to find some little stockings hanging up in the cherry tree.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Judith Johnson
