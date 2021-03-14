Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2298
Happy Mother's Day!
To all the Mums and ladies out there, I hope you've had a happy day. I've been very blessed with flowers, gifts and and visits too. For all those who find this day brings them sadness, my thoughts are with you.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Tags
family
,
flowers
,
thanks
,
mothers
