Wansford

I had my follow-up appointment at Peterborough hospital today. All is going well with the ankle but more than that, this trip out gave us the opportunity to make a detour on the way home. We stopped at the pretty village of Wansford, which is on the Old Great North Road. This view of the River Nene and the village is taken from the old stone arch bridge built in 1791, replacing a much older wooden bridge. We had lunch in the village and a short walk up onto the bridge. It made a lovely change of scenery for us both.