Previous
Next
Wansford by busylady
Photo 2413

Wansford

I had my follow-up appointment at Peterborough hospital today. All is going well with the ankle but more than that, this trip out gave us the opportunity to make a detour on the way home. We stopped at the pretty village of Wansford, which is on the Old Great North Road. This view of the River Nene and the village is taken from the old stone arch bridge built in 1791, replacing a much older wooden bridge. We had lunch in the village and a short walk up onto the bridge. It made a lovely change of scenery for us both.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Oh a trip out! Good opportunity to take some different photos too! It sounds a lovely treat Judith…..glad all going well with recovery!
July 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scenic view ! Pleased that all is going well ! so good to be able to go out to enjoy the different views !
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene, so good that you had a lovely outing.
July 6th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Glad all going well, Judith! Lovely image.
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise