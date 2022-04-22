Previous
Next
Clematis montana by busylady
Photo 2703

Clematis montana

I grew this lovely clematis from a small cutting so I'm particularly pleased with it. I now have one front and back of the house. Thanks to Jane @jgpittenger and John @congaree for identifying yesterday's plant shot as a camas lilies.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise