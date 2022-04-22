Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2703
Clematis montana
I grew this lovely clematis from a small cutting so I'm particularly pleased with it. I now have one front and back of the house. Thanks to Jane
@jgpittenger
and John
@congaree
for identifying yesterday's plant shot as a camas lilies.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2703
photos
118
followers
153
following
740% complete
View this month »
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
22nd April 2022 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clematis
,
montana
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close