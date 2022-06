In a shady corner

Our friendly frog has come back. We moved his tiny pond earlier in the year and he settled nicely but then we didn't see him for while. Now he's back and often sits on this length of wood.

A mixed day of good and bad today. Monty's 3rd birthday so that was good fun, but I made ginger snaps and forgot to put the sugar in. However they still taste quite good and too much sugar isn't good for me so it just means I can eat more biscuits!