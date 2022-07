The Aragon singers

I have been sent one of the pictures taken of our choir concert on Friday. We call ourseslves the Aragon Singers because the village where we rehearse is Buckden in Cambridgeshire which is where Catherine of Aragon spent some of her last days, in Buckden Towers. We raised over £300 for Dementia UK which we were delighted with. That's me half visible just to the right of the choirmaster.