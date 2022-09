Fading zinnia (nf2)

I wasn't happy with any of the photos I took today for the nifty fifty challenge, so I've had to fall back on one taken yesterday which is only slightly better.

3 good things - 1) First roast dinner for quite a few weeks - it's just been too hot to cook.

2) Some sorting out in the garden over the weekend, still removing slate chips long since past their usefulness

3) Blackcurrant and apple crumble - still loads of blackcurrants left in the freezer from past years.