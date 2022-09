Blackberries nf4

We took the grandsons to the park on the last day before their return to school. These berries were looking good so I thought they would make a good subject for the nifty fifty SOOC challenge.

Thanks for all your encouragement with this challenge. I was treated to a new 50mm lens last year and haven't used it very much. This challenge is really making me think about composition and light before taking the picture.