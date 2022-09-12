Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2846
Victorian Photographer nf 9
Another character from the Living History day at the weekend. This is the chap who was keen to chat about his old camera and photography in general. Sadly the composition here isn't ideal and the focus could be better, but I liked his pose and smile
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
10th September 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
victorian
,
top-hat
,
nf-sooc-2022
Diana
ace
He does have a lovely smile, I find you are doing extremely well Judith, I take my hat off to you.
September 12th, 2022
Cathy
Sometimes we just need to document a good memory and that is important too!
September 12th, 2022
