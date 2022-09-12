Previous
Victorian Photographer nf 9 by busylady
Victorian Photographer nf 9

Another character from the Living History day at the weekend. This is the chap who was keen to chat about his old camera and photography in general. Sadly the composition here isn't ideal and the focus could be better, but I liked his pose and smile
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Diana ace
He does have a lovely smile, I find you are doing extremely well Judith, I take my hat off to you.
September 12th, 2022  
Cathy
Sometimes we just need to document a good memory and that is important too!
September 12th, 2022  
