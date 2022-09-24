Previous
nf-sooc traditional patchwork
nf-sooc traditional patchwork

Our patchwork exhibition went well today, we had a local celebrity to open the show and we had lots of visitors. This is an example of a variation of the the pattern known as tumbling blocks The exhibition continues tomorrow.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
