Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2858
nf-sooc traditional patchwork
Our patchwork exhibition went well today, we had a local celebrity to open the show and we had lots of visitors. This is an example of a variation of the the pattern known as tumbling blocks The exhibition continues tomorrow.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2858
photos
123
followers
162
following
783% complete
View this month »
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
24th September 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
patchwork
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
tumbling-blocks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close