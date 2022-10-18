Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2882
Acer turning gold
I have an acer in a pot which is looking lovely this year, so here it is. I thought it needed a bit of something extra so I've given it a border too.
Loving this sunny weather lately
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2882
photos
123
followers
165
following
789% complete
View this month »
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
17th October 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
autumn
,
acer
Diana
ace
I love the tones of this beautiful plant, lovely looking border too.
October 18th, 2022
Fisher Family
Beautiful autumn colours - fav!
Ian
October 18th, 2022
Barb
ace
Pretty! Border is a nice finishing touch!
October 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian