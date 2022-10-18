Previous
Acer turning gold by busylady
Acer turning gold

I have an acer in a pot which is looking lovely this year, so here it is. I thought it needed a bit of something extra so I've given it a border too.
Loving this sunny weather lately
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Diana ace
I love the tones of this beautiful plant, lovely looking border too.
October 18th, 2022  
Fisher Family
Beautiful autumn colours - fav!

Ian
October 18th, 2022  
Barb ace
Pretty! Border is a nice finishing touch!
October 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2022  
