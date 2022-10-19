Sign up
Photo 2883
Portofino through the railings
Taken on the long walk up to the castle in this famous designer resort. Sadly the castle was closed when we got there as they were sampling a new chapagne! It's alright for some! We did have a chat with one on the cleaners at the gate though!!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2883
photos
124
followers
166
following
789% complete
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd October 2022 9:11am
Tags
boats
,
italy
,
harbour
,
railings
,
portofino
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2022
