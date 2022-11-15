Previous
Water falling by busylady
Photo 2910

Water falling

Not taken today as it's rained nearly all day. However, as there's water falling here I thought it would be fitting. This is another shot from the botanical gardens in Cambridge, always good to visit at any time of year.
3 Good/not so good things
1) another chipped tooth, but the dentist filed it down for a mere £23.80!
2) we took Monty to nursery this morning - all fine, then a call later to say he had 'hand, foot and mouth' and could we collect him. He seemed fine and we could only find one spot on his face!
3) lasagne from the freezer, and Monty ate a good portion of ours - he must be OK!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
November 15th, 2022  
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 15th, 2022  
