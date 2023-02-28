Flash of red 28, circles

This lovely old clock belonged to Peter's Grandad. When his Mum died we inherited it but it was not in good shape. We think it's about 100 years old but this is not the original movement. That was was replaced with a 1984 movement form another clock made by Daewoo. It chimes every half hour and sits in the consesrvatory. It keeps very good time.

This is the last day of black and white February. While I have enjoyed the challenge I have found some weeks harder than others. My favourite week was the landscapes week. Thank you for all your comments, suggestions and fav's, you have kept me going!