Titchmarsh church

We took a walk around the village of Titchmarsh yesterday, and found this attractive 15th century Church of St. Mary the Virgin. There has been a church on this site since the 13th century, but only one doorway remains from that period.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a very pretty church.
April 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
So wonderful fav
April 10th, 2023  
