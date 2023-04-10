Sign up
Photo 3056
Titchmarsh church
We took a walk around the village of Titchmarsh yesterday, and found this attractive 15th century Church of St. Mary the Virgin. There has been a church on this site since the 13th century, but only one doorway remains from that period.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
9th April 2023 2:57pm
Tags
church
,
northamptonshire
,
titchmarsh
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a very pretty church.
April 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
So wonderful fav
April 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
