Photo 3057
Inside the church
A shot showing the interior of the church at Titchmarsh posted yesterday. It was so quiet, not another soul inside.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
church
interior
titchmarsh
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a lovely window.
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A such a lovely window
April 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the simplicity and the gorgeous stained glass window!
April 11th, 2023
