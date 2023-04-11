Previous
Next
Inside the church by busylady
Photo 3057

Inside the church

A shot showing the interior of the church at Titchmarsh posted yesterday. It was so quiet, not another soul inside.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
837% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
That’s a lovely window.
April 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A such a lovely window
April 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the simplicity and the gorgeous stained glass window!
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise