Photo 3058
Orchid
This lovely orchid is enjoying its sunny position in the bathroom. A mostly sunny but windy day with squally showers in the afternoon.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
8
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3293
photos
130
followers
173
following
837% complete
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3052
3053
3054
3055
159
3056
3057
3058
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
12th April 2023 4:12pm
Tags
pink
,
orchid
Diana
ace
It's a real beauty, lovely shot and colour.
April 12th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
They are lovely - we are on the same wavelength today
April 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty!
April 12th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful
April 12th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
These are beautiful!
April 12th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 12th, 2023
Monica
Beautiful!
April 12th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
April 12th, 2023
