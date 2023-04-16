The joy of Spring

Our church service today was all about joy, what gives us joy, what makes us feel happy. You may remember last March I planted an Amelanchier tree in the church gardens as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Here is the tree now full of blossom - that certainly gave me a feeling of joy. I walked home today through the park and felt the warmth of the Spring sunshine, saw the wild flowers blooming, watched the ducks on the river and I shared a smile or spoke to people I passed along the way. How joyful it made me feel!