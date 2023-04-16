Previous
Next
The joy of Spring by busylady
Photo 3062

The joy of Spring

Our church service today was all about joy, what gives us joy, what makes us feel happy. You may remember last March I planted an Amelanchier tree in the church gardens as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Here is the tree now full of blossom - that certainly gave me a feeling of joy. I walked home today through the park and felt the warmth of the Spring sunshine, saw the wild flowers blooming, watched the ducks on the river and I shared a smile or spoke to people I passed along the way. How joyful it made me feel!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely shot and your shrub is certainly covered in flowers too
April 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful spring brings new life a d joy
April 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty patches of colour. So pretty.
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise