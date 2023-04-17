Previous
Baking with Monty by busylady
Baking with Monty

We bake something together every Monday. Today it was blueberry muffins. He always takes some home for his brothers and mum and dad. A sunny afternoon, so a trip to the park and an ice cream was called for.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3.
Margaret Brown ace
A super baking day capture!!
April 17th, 2023  
